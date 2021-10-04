Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $156.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $142.68. 274,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

