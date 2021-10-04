Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $562,755 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after buying an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 266,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 133,549 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STTK stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $19.96. 285,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,385. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $840.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.