Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $562,755 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of STTK stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $19.96. 285,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,385. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $840.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
