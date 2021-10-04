ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

