Karyn Smith Sells 465 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.85.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.