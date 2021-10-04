Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 39.3%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

