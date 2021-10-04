PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 778,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 359,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,203. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
