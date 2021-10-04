PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 778,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 359,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,203. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

