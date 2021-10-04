Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

ALIT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 1,226,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

