Kommunitas Price Hits $0.0008 (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $400,986.03 and $804,979.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

