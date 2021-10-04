Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 474.40 ($6.20). 1,213,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,109. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

