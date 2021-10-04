MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,171. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $3,314,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

