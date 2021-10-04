Tiger King (TKING) Price Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $247,954.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

