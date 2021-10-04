Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.66

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

