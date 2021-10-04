Julie Clark Sells 4,766 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Julie Clark sold 4,766 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. 24,067,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,864. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
