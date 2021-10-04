Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0667 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $64,758.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,576,711 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.