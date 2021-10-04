Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $14.11 on Monday, hitting $111.73. 556,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,900 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.