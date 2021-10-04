Brokerages Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $21.80

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 610,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,635. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

