Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares during the period.

NYSE:BUR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.04. 91,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

