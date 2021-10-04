East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 500.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSC stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,300. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

