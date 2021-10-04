Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Decreases By 36.8%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hello Pal International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,501. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

