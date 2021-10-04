Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 8,465 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 269,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,164. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $837.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in Rimini Street by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Rimini Street by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.