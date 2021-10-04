Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00.

FB traded down $16.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.23. 42,774,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

