Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 196,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

