Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth Sells 38,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31.

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.46 on Monday, reaching C$47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,982,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,398. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.31 and a 12-month high of C$48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.66.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.