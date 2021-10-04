Lunyr (LUN) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $395,044.70 and $2,186.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

