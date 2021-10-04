Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) vs. Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Financial Analysis

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Applied UV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied UV $5.73 million 10.15 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -10.47

Lighting Science Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied UV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 91.4% of Lighting Science Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lighting Science Group and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lighting Science Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Lighting Science Group and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lighting Science Group N/A N/A N/A Applied UV -88.95% -54.83% -41.74%

Volatility and Risk

Lighting Science Group has a beta of 77.76, meaning that its stock price is 7,676% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied UV has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lighting Science Group beats Applied UV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source. The company also provides biological lighting products, which include Good Night and Good Day circadian replacement lamps, VividGro grow light product, MyNature Coastal lamps and outdoor luminaires, and MyNature Grow lighting lamps and high bay luminaires. It serves Residential and office, Retail and hospitality, Government-owned and private infrastructure, and School and university markets through branded and co-branded private label programs, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Lighting Science Group Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities. The company is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

