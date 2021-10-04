Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,746. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

