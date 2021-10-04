GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ GRWG traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 1,297,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,845. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

