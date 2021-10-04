Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 39.7%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

