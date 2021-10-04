Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Drops By 43.5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INZY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 50,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $266.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

