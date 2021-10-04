Short Interest in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Drops By 46.0%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 581,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

