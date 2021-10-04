Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 109,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,348. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

