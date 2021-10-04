Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$24.81

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on D.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.39. 154,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,676. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$16.84 and a 12-month high of C$23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

