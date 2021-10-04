Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target at $20.82

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPZEF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

