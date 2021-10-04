BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

