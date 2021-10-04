The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 30.5% Higher This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $736.06 million and $356.67 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00082245 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00798185 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

