J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.69

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.69 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

About J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

