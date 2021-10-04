Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0655

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $683,431.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00236320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00120269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00152216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002825 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

