-$0.60 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.55. 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,633. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

