Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 1,305,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

