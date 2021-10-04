Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 1,305,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.