Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. 48,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,398. The firm has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

