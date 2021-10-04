Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $58.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.21 million to $65.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,105. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

