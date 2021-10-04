Insula (ISLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,405.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Insula has a market capitalization of $651,320.57 and approximately $13,405.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.21 or 0.00615422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.51 or 0.00950925 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

