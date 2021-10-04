First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,299. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.