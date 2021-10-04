Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,557% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

NEXT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 754,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,274. The company has a market capitalization of $356.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.