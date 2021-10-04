Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Declines By 35.6%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF remained flat at $$0.25 on Monday. 199,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. Mind Cure Health has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

