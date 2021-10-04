PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Declares $0.17 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NYSE PCI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.44. 533,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

