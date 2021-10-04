Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 416,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,867. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.