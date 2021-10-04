PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

