Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of CHY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 196,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.55.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
