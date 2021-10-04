Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of CHY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 196,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

