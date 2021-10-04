Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report $98.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.74 million to $98.50 million. Yext reported sales of $89.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $387.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. 992,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

